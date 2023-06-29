New Hampshire Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

