New Hampshire Trust Buys 559 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hasbro by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

