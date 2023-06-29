Neutrino USD Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $10,256.65 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.