Neutrino USD Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $10,256.65 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.
