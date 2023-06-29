Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,175,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $429.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.61.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

