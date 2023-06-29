NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $811,747. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.