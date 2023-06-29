Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $38,209.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00133337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,446,958 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

