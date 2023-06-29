Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $3.51 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $45,109.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00165285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013345 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003233 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,451,732 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

