Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.