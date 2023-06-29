Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

