National Bank Financial Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price to C$6.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

TNEYF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 106,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,967. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

