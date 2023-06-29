National Bank Financial Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.07.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$22.12. 1,521,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.93.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9337838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

