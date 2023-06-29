Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.48. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2,851,809 shares traded.
Nano Dimension Trading Up 11.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
