Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.48. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2,851,809 shares traded.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after buying an additional 6,064,406 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 4,417,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,122,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 1,884,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

