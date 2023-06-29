MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MVB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

