MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 4%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.16. 252,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,785,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.59 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,139.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

