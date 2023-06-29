Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Short Interest Update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Movella Price Performance

Shares of Movella stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,628. Movella has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Movella

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Movella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

Featured Stories

