Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,410. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

