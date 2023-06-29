Morgan Stanley Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

General Mills Stock Down 5.2 %

GIS stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

