MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

MGI stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 412.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.