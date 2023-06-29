MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
MGI stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
Featured Stories
