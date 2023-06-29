Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

