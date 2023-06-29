Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 227.5% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.0 days.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
GRWXF stock remained flat at $2.93 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Molten Ventures has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
