ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.41. 99,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 117,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

ModivCare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ModivCare last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.13 per share, with a total value of $2,135,625.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,667,902 shares in the company, valued at $91,951,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

About ModivCare

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

