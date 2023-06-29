MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MISUMI Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

MISUMI Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MSSMY stock traded up 0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting 10.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.82. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 9.86 and a one year high of 14.26.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

