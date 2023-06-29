Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 605,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,282,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,537. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

