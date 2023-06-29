Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,155 shares of company stock worth $3,198,537 over the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,645 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

