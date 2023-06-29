Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells $34,508.34 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE MCW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.57.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

