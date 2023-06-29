MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 7.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,134. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.