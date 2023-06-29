MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,113 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 245.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,699,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,264,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

