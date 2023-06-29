MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $889,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.74. 37,503,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,468,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average is $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $810.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

