MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4,692.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $498.39. 160,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

