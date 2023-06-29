MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

PYZ traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

