MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

