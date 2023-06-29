MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.76. The stock had a trading volume of 211,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average is $167.78. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

