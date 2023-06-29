Midas Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

