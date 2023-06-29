Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 124.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn ($0.46) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -100.0%.

MU opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

