M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.77) to GBX 208 ($2.64) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.92) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.49) to GBX 194 ($2.47) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.80.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

