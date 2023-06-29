MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $58.15 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $58.15 million and approximately $102,821.22 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

