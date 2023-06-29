Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Decreased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $9,253,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.