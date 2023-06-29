Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.
Mercialys Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $7.93 during trading on Thursday. Mercialys has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.
About Mercialys
