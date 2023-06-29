Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $7.93 during trading on Thursday. Mercialys has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Get Mercialys alerts:

About Mercialys

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.