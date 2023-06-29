Members Trust Co Purchases 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Members Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

