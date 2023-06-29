Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

