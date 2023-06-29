Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

