Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Down 72.2% in June

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBNKP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Medallion Bank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,391 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Free Report)

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

