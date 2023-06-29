Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Down 72.2% in June

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Medallion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBNKP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.
Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Medallion Bank
Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.
