McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $415.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $419.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

