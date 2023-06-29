McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McDonald’s Stock Performance
NYSE MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.86.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s
In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
