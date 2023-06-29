Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 6,094 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 622,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,052. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.