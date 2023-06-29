Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $647,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $113.02. 414,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.