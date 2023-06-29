Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $853.77. 409,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,395. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.