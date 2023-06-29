Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.23. The company had a trading volume of 215,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,138. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

