Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

