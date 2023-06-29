Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 884 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 700,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,926. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.