Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of VOXR stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $29,106,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the first quarter worth about $6,644,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

